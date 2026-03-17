Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) CEO William Mariner Greenman Sells 447,757 Shares of Stock

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Free Report) CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 447,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $743,276.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,998,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,297,498.38. The trade was a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Mariner Greenman also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Friday, March 6th, William Mariner Greenman sold 78,187 shares of Cerus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $157,155.87.

Cerus Stock Up 6.5%

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cerus Corporation has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.96. The company has a market cap of $345.91 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 7.58% and a negative return on equity of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $64.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.31 million. Analysts anticipate that Cerus Corporation will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Cerus News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Cerus this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cerus announced that COO Vivek Jayaraman will be promoted to President and Chief Executive Officer effective July 1, 2026, and current CEO William “Obi” Greenman will become Executive Chairman; Jayaraman will join the board — a clear, pre-announced succession plan that investors typically view as a stabilizing, positive governance signal. Cerus Appoints Vivek Jayaraman as President and Chief Executive Officer

Cerus announced that COO Vivek Jayaraman will be promoted to President and Chief Executive Officer effective July 1, 2026, and current CEO William “Obi” Greenman will become Executive Chairman; Jayaraman will join the board — a clear, pre-announced succession plan that investors typically view as a stabilizing, positive governance signal. Neutral Sentiment: Related release and commentary also referenced executive compensation adjustments tied to the leadership change; depending on details (timing, equity grants, vesting), these can be viewed as neutral to slightly positive if they align management incentives with shareholders. Cerus Announces CEO Succession and Executive Compensation Changes

Related release and commentary also referenced executive compensation adjustments tied to the leadership change; depending on details (timing, equity grants, vesting), these can be viewed as neutral to slightly positive if they align management incentives with shareholders. Negative Sentiment: CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 447,757 shares at an average price of $1.66 (an ~8.22% reduction in his holding), a sizable insider sale that can spook investors even though he remains a large shareholder. SEC Filing

CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 447,757 shares at an average price of $1.66 (an ~8.22% reduction in his holding), a sizable insider sale that can spook investors even though he remains a large shareholder. Negative Sentiment: CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 127,544 shares at $1.66 (a ~10.92% reduction), another material insider liquidation that may raise short‑term concern about insider sentiment or liquidity needs. SEC Filing

CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 127,544 shares at $1.66 (a ~10.92% reduction), another material insider liquidation that may raise short‑term concern about insider sentiment or liquidity needs. Negative Sentiment: COO Vivek K. Jayaraman (the incoming CEO) sold 165,200 shares at $1.66 (~8.64% reduction); insider sales by the incoming CEO can create mixed signals despite the succession announcement. SEC Filing

COO Vivek K. Jayaraman (the incoming CEO) sold 165,200 shares at $1.66 (~8.64% reduction); insider sales by the incoming CEO can create mixed signals despite the succession announcement. Negative Sentiment: Other insiders (Richard J. Benjamin and Chrystal Jensen) also sold large blocks (~101,740 and 113,008 shares, respectively) at $1.66, further increasing selling pressure and potential investor concern about insider liquidity. Benjamin SEC Filing Jensen SEC Filing

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CERS shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research cut Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerus currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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About Cerus

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Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company dedicated to enhancing the safety of blood transfusions worldwide. Its flagship offering, the INTERCEPT Blood System, employs pathogen reduction technology designed to inactivate a broad spectrum of viruses, bacteria, and parasites in donated platelets and plasma. This approach aims to mitigate the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections and improve blood component safety for patients.

The INTERCEPT platform integrates seamlessly into existing blood center workflows, providing a one-step treatment process for collected blood products.

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