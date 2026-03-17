Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Hold” Rating

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CPYYY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centrica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Centrica Stock Performance

Centrica Company Profile

CPYYY opened at $11.37 on Monday. Centrica has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $11.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average is $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

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Centrica plc is a British multinational energy and services company headquartered in Windsor, England. The company operates across energy supply, services and solutions, delivering gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. In addition to commodity supply, Centrica offers a range of services such as boiler installation and maintenance, smart home technology, and energy efficiency solutions through its field-based engineering teams.

Established in 1997 following the demerger of British Gas, Centrica has evolved through strategic acquisitions and divestments to focus on core markets and capabilities.

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