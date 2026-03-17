Central Asia Metals (CAMLF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Central Asia Metals (OTCMKTS:CAMLF – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect Central Asia Metals to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter.

Central Asia Metals Price Performance

OTCMKTS CAMLF opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Central Asia Metals has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $3.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Central Asia Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Central Asia Metals

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Central Asia Metals PLC (OTCMKTS: CAMLF) is a base metals producer and explorer with a focus on copper, zinc and lead. Headquartered in London, the company operates through a portfolio of mining and processing assets in the Balkan region and Central Asia. Its core business activities encompass the extraction, processing and sale of metal concentrates, serving smelters and traders in global markets.

The company’s principal operating asset is the Sasa lead-zinc-silver mine in North Macedonia, which has been in production since 2012.

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