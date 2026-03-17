Centiva Capital LP Has $304,000 Stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. $ARR

Centiva Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79,858 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,207,000 after buying an additional 3,147,068 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 365.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,495,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,447 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 27.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,968,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 426,536 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 22.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,855,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,716,000 after acquiring an additional 338,134 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 29.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,175,000 after acquiring an additional 261,315 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert C. Hain sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $123,403.98. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,010 shares in the company, valued at $18,240.60. The trade was a 87.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

NYSE ARR opened at $17.06 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.88. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.44.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $236.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 15.30%. Equities analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is presently 105.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARR shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, JonesTrading lowered their target price on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) is a mortgage real estate investment trust that was formed in 2008 to acquire and manage a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). The company’s investments are primarily agency-sponsored and agency-guaranteed RMBS issued by U.S. government-sponsored enterprises, along with credit risk transfer securities and select non-agency residential and multifamily RMBS. By focusing on high-quality mortgage assets, ARMOUR Residential REIT seeks to generate stable income and preserve capital through diversified exposure to the U.S.

Further Reading

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