CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE Stake Cut by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 149,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,519 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $23,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 264.4% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total value of $1,370,630.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,501 shares in the company, valued at $18,799,313.61. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $62,883.21. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,519 shares in the company, valued at $5,676,711.69. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 9,810 shares of company stock valued at $1,448,600 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Up 1.0%

CBRE Group stock opened at $135.08 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $174.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.60.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.75%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial set a $180.00 price target on CBRE Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.86.

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CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

See Also

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