Catizen Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.00 Million (CATI)

Catizen (CATI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Catizen token can currently be purchased for about $0.0445 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Catizen has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. Catizen has a market capitalization of $18.00 million and $5.46 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73,683.85 or 1.00107219 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Catizen Token Profile

Catizen’s genesis date was September 20th, 2024. Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 404,822,291 tokens. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai.

Buying and Selling Catizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 404,822,291 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.04431546 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 184 active market(s) with $5,595,710.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

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