Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) CEO Edmond Coletta Sells 377 Shares of Stock

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) CEO Edmond Coletta sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.80, for a total value of $33,854.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 153,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,793,818.80. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Edmond Coletta also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, March 16th, Edmond Coletta sold 988 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $86,756.28.

On Friday, February 27th, Edmond Coletta sold 3,812 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $357,184.40.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Performance

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $88.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.23 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.29. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $469.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CWST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $120.00 target price on Casella Waste Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CWST

Institutional Trading of Casella Waste Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SHP Wealth Management bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. MidFirst Bank bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,703,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,816,000 after buying an additional 300,102 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Casella Waste Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Casella Waste Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company hired an industry executive as Chief Revenue Officer, a move that signals a renewed focus on top‑line growth and commercial execution — potentially positive for revenue acceleration. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. Announces Hiring of Industry Executive as Chief Revenue Officer

Company hired an industry executive as Chief Revenue Officer, a move that signals a renewed focus on top‑line growth and commercial execution — potentially positive for revenue acceleration. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Edmond Coletta disclosed two small open‑market sales: 377 shares on Mar 12 (~$89.80 avg) and 988 shares on Mar 16 (~$87.81 avg). These represent fractional reductions in his holdings (0.24% and 0.64%) and are likely routine liquidity/portfolio management rather than a signal of material company‑level concerns. SEC Form 4 — CEO Sales

CEO Edmond Coletta disclosed two small open‑market sales: 377 shares on Mar 12 (~$89.80 avg) and 988 shares on Mar 16 (~$87.81 avg). These represent fractional reductions in his holdings (0.24% and 0.64%) and are likely routine liquidity/portfolio management rather than a signal of material company‑level concerns. Neutral Sentiment: Chief Accounting Officer Kevin Drohan reported two modest sales (85 shares on Mar 16 at ~$87.73 and 55 shares on Mar 12 at ~$89.52), reducing his stake by ~1% and under 1%, respectively — likely routine. SEC Form 4 — CAO Sales

Chief Accounting Officer Kevin Drohan reported two modest sales (85 shares on Mar 16 at ~$87.73 and 55 shares on Mar 12 at ~$89.52), reducing his stake by ~1% and under 1%, respectively — likely routine. Negative Sentiment: Director John W. Casella executed larger sales: 1,744 shares on Mar 16 (~$87.77 avg, a 5.36% reduction) and 963 shares on Mar 12 (~$90.06 avg, a 2.87% reduction). Director sales of this magnitude can weigh on investor sentiment because they reduce an insider’s ownership stake more noticeably. SEC Form 4 — Director Sales

Director John W. Casella executed larger sales: 1,744 shares on Mar 16 (~$87.77 avg, a 5.36% reduction) and 963 shares on Mar 12 (~$90.06 avg, a 2.87% reduction). Director sales of this magnitude can weigh on investor sentiment because they reduce an insider’s ownership stake more noticeably. Negative Sentiment: CFO Bradford John Helgeson sold 405 shares on Mar 16 at an average of ~$87.73, a reduction of ~5.23% of his holdings — a more sizable cut from a senior financial officer that may prompt investor questions about timing or motivation. SEC Form 4 — CFO Sale

About Casella Waste Systems

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Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

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