CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 20570 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

CanAsia Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$14.66 million, a PE ratio of -4.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08.

CanAsia Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

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