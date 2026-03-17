Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives C$58.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$58.77.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gerdes Energy Research cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

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Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$66.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$54.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$34.92 and a 52-week high of C$67.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$139.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of C$9.61 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.833989 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Canadian Natural Resources

In other news, insider Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,252 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.68, for a total value of C$111,879.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,142 shares in the company, valued at C$2,540,734.56. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. Also, insider Brenda Gayle Balog sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.98, for a total transaction of C$112,554.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 47,965 shares in the company, valued at C$2,397,290.70. The trade was a 4.48% decrease in their position. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,775 shares of company stock worth $2,571,074. Corporate insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Natural Resources

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Canadian Natural Resources is one of the largest oil and natural gas producers in western Canada, supplemented by operations in the North Sea and Offshore Africa. The company’s portfolio includes light and medium oil, heavy oil, bitumen, synthetic oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Production averaged 1.16 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020, and the company estimates that it holds over 11.5 billion boe of proven and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

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