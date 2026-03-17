Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$49.32 and traded as low as C$47.54. Canadian General Investments shares last traded at C$48.76, with a volume of 6,711 shares changing hands.

Canadian General Investments Trading Up 1.2%

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$49.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.92. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a current ratio of 16.98.

About Canadian General Investments

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A closed-end equity fund focused on medium to long-term capital appreciation and dividends in Canadian corporations. The Manager utilizes a bottom-up investment strategy in an effort to achieve the Corporations investment objectives. With this type of investment strategy, the Manager first seeks individual companies with attractive investment potential, then proceeds to consider the larger industry, economic and global trends affecting those companies. The Manager attempts to mitigate market risk by maintaining a well-diversified portfolio of primarily publicly-listed Canadian equities with individual positions generally not exceeding 5 percent of the total investment portfolio.

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