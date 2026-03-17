California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Western Digital Corporation $WDC

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 581,862 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,249 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $69,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,393 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,196,484,000 after purchasing an additional 243,177 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $791,317,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,535,972 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $354,247,000 after purchasing an additional 431,419 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 11.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,804,907 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $456,737,000 after purchasing an additional 402,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 17.1% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 3,735,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $239,022,000 after buying an additional 545,500 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WDC shares. Truist Financial set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Western Digital from $200.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Western Digital from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, New Street Research set a $250.00 target price on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 36,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.43, for a total transaction of $9,616,638.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cynthia L. Tregillis sold 9,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.27, for a total transaction of $2,501,349.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 121,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,630.14. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 92,795 shares of company stock worth $24,265,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Price Performance

NASDAQ WDC opened at $286.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Western Digital Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $309.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.75.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 35.52%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts forecast that Western Digital Corporation will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.02%.

Western Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage devices and systems for personal, enterprise and cloud applications. Headquartered in San Jose, California, the company develops hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), NAND flash components and finished storage products used in PCs, external storage, servers, network-attached storage (NAS) and embedded systems.

Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial markets, including internal and external HDDs and SSDs, removable flash memory products and storage platforms for data center and enterprise environments.

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