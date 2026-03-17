California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FedEx were worth $89,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,049 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,527,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,723 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $605,497,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $468,195,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in FedEx by 12.0% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,225,160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,826,055,000 after buying an additional 1,742,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $638,203,000 after buying an additional 1,718,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.
FedEx Stock Up 0.2%
FedEx stock opened at $352.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.29 and a 12 month high of $392.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
FedEx Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.19.
Trending Headlines about FedEx
Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:
- Positive Sentiment: FedEx announced a partnership with Returnity to roll out reusable, FedEx‑specific B2B shipping containers that could lower packing costs and support sustainability goals — a potential long‑term margin tailwind. FedEx partners with Returnity to introduce reusable boxes for B2B shipping
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts have been lifting targets and the consensus rating sits around “Moderate Buy,” signaling broker optimism ahead of the quarter. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
- Positive Sentiment: Street research (Zacks/Yahoo) highlights rising Q3 estimates and expected margin support from DRIVE cost cuts, AI efficiencies and January rate hikes — factors likely propping up the stock into earnings. FedEx to Report Q3 Earnings: Should You Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Positive Sentiment: Technical analysts argue momentum could push FDX back toward year‑to‑date highs (~$391), which can attract momentum and swing traders ahead of the print. FedEx Stock Price Analysis Ahead Of Earnings: Buy Or Sell?
- Positive Sentiment: Broader market tailwinds — U.S. futures lifted by cooler oil prices — ease near‑term fuel‑cost pressure for carriers, supporting sentiment for transport names including FDX. U.S. Stock Futures in Green on Cooler Oil Prices
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre‑earnings previews dig into line‑item estimates beyond EPS/revenue, useful for investors modeling margins, volumes and capital allocation around the freight spin‑off. Countdown to FedEx (FDX) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
- Neutral Sentiment: Market previews emphasize oil and macro headlines as the main narratives for this earnings week — these can swing results interpretation but are external to FedEx’s core execution. ‘It’s all about oil’ as FedEx kicks off earnings this week
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure: Amazon has surpassed the U.S. Postal Service as the largest U.S. parcel carrier, and independents are taking share — a structural headwind for FedEx’s volume and pricing power. Amazon overtakes US Postal Service as largest parcel carrier
- Negative Sentiment: Retail trader sentiment on Reddit has turned bearish around the planned freight spin‑off, which could increase short interest and create volatility into the separation date. FedEx Is Up ~22% This Year but Reddit Traders Are Betting Against the Freight Spin-Off
- Negative Sentiment: Oil and geopolitical risk remain material: recent commentary warns oil spikes and Middle East shipping risks could raise fuel and operating costs, pressuring margins if prices surge. All Eyes on Oil! FedEx (FDX) to Report Q3 Earnings amid Middle East Shipping Risks
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.
FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.
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