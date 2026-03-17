California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379,205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in FedEx were worth $89,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,049 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,527,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,723 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter worth about $605,497,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth about $468,195,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in FedEx by 12.0% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,225,160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,826,055,000 after buying an additional 1,742,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 169.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,733,905 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $638,203,000 after buying an additional 1,718,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

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FedEx Stock Up 0.2%

FedEx stock opened at $352.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.29. FedEx Corporation has a 12 month low of $194.29 and a 12 month high of $392.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.81%.The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.19.

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About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

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