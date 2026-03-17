California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in Garmin Ltd. $GRMN

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 19,916 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Garmin were worth $71,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,197,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,973,044,000 after acquiring an additional 499,235 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Garmin by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,892,150 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,229,810,000 after purchasing an additional 356,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Garmin during the 2nd quarter worth $410,304,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Garmin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,494,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $367,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in Garmin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,419,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $5,009,964.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 124,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,214,788.50. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Susan Lyman sold 3,805 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.32, for a total value of $956,272.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,611.72. The trade was a 33.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,403 shares of company stock valued at $10,987,074. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Garmin from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Longbow Research upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on Garmin in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Garmin from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

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Garmin Price Performance

GRMN opened at $234.73 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $169.26 and a 12-month high of $261.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.84.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.86%.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

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