Bulla Price Down 46.6% Over Last 7 Days (BULLA)

Bulla (BULLA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Bulla has a total market capitalization of $443.38 thousand and approximately $1.21 million worth of Bulla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bulla token can now be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bulla has traded 46.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,805.98 or 1.00089084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Bulla

Bulla was first traded on June 5th, 2025. Bulla’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. Bulla’s official Twitter account is @bullamascot. Bulla’s official website is bullamascot.io.

Buying and Selling Bulla

According to CryptoCompare, “Bulla (BULLA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bulla has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Bulla is 0.00819886 USD and is down -3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $1,188,905.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bullamascot.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bulla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bulla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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