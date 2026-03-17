Brokerages Set Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Target Price at $67.06

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.4375.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th.

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Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Gustavo Carlos Valle sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 99,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,174,952. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 141.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Up 4.1%

MDLZ opened at $57.16 on Tuesday. Mondelez International has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average is $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.920-3.070 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.38%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Free Report)

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company’s product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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