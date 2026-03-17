Brokerages Set Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) PT at $76.94

Shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.9375.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAS shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Masco from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, December 8th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Masco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th.

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Masco Price Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. Masco has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Masco had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 856.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Masco will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Masco declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.92, for a total value of $53,724.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,510 shares in the company, valued at $899,719.20. This represents a 5.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Masco by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Masco by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 57,528 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 332.4% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 509,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,410,000 after acquiring an additional 62,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

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