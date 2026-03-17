Bridgefront Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 445,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,119,000 after buying an additional 68,380 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth $4,284,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 551,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,290,000 after acquiring an additional 23,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the third quarter valued at about $5,018,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $636,207.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,289.50. This trade represents a 50.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $79.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.40 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.20.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.29%.The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTVA. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. CICC Research boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Corteva

About Corteva

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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