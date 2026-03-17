Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Sells 9,313 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. $CDNS

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 52.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,447 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,313 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 2.0%

CDNS stock opened at $292.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $376.45. The stock has a market cap of $79.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 20.93%.The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Cadence Design Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.950 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.050-8.150 EPS. Analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.78, for a total value of $297,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 94,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,032,115.86. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,005 shares of company stock worth $910,133 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $385.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $395.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $319.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNS) is a global provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software, hardware and intellectual property used to design and verify advanced semiconductor chips, systems-on-chip (SoCs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and packaging. Headquartered in San Jose, California and founded in 1988, Cadence serves semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers and system designers across the globe, helping customers accelerate design cycles and manage the complexity of modern integrated systems.

The company’s offerings span software tools for digital, custom/analog and mixed-signal design, verification and signoff, as well as solutions for system-level modeling, thermal and signal integrity analysis, and PCB and package design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.