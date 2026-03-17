Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 281,720 Vale S.A. $VALE

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 281,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vale by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vale by 36.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

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Vale Stock Up 2.6%

Vale stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.24. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $17.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($1.42). Vale had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 20.16%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VALE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vale from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Vale from $13.80 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Vale from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

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About Vale

(Free Report)

Vale SA is a Brazilian multinational mining company and one of the world’s largest producers of iron ore and iron ore pellets. In addition to iron ore, the company produces and sells a range of bulk commodities and metals, including nickel, copper, coal, manganese, ferroalloys and cobalt, and it participates in the fertilizer inputs market. Vale also operates extensive logistics assets — including rail, port and maritime logistics — that support its mining and export activities and provide services to third parties in some regions.

Headquartered in Brazil, Vale maintains a global operational footprint with mining, processing and shipping activities across the Americas, Africa, Asia and Oceania.

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