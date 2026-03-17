Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Has $2.93 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 69.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 145.7% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Zscaler Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $153.69 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.56 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -365.93 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $815.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $315.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Zscaler from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Zscaler from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Zscaler from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zscaler

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James A. Beer sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $148,048.16. Following the sale, the director owned 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,119.20. This represents a 15.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total transaction of $377,119.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 50,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,762,413.12. This represents a 3.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 4,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,992 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

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