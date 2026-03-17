Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Grows Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,207 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kenvue by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 233,246,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,844,000 after buying an additional 4,101,880 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 27.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 310,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,042,000 after acquiring an additional 66,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 55.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 980,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 351,259 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kenvue by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Kenvue from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research upgraded Kenvue from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Argus raised Kenvue to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kenvue from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Kenvue Stock Up 1.3%

KVUE stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.51. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 107.79%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.