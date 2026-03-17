Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Decreases Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lessened its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,693 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,345,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,018,000 after purchasing an additional 97,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,370,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,991 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,376,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,970,000 after purchasing an additional 636,334 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $227,098,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,023,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,800,000 after buying an additional 776,997 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.11.

Principal Financial Group Trading Up 0.7%

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $86.45 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $97.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.25 and a 200 day moving average of $86.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 16.09%.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Principal Financial Group news, CEO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $884,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 144,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,713,260.16. This represents a 6.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,460. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ: PFG) is a global financial services company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, that provides a range of retirement, investment and insurance solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. The firm’s business is organized around retirement services, asset management, and insurance products designed to help clients plan, invest for, and protect income over the long term.

Principal’s product and service offerings include retirement plan recordkeeping and administration for employer-sponsored plans, individual and group retirement annuities, life and disability insurance, employee benefits solutions, and wealth management services.

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