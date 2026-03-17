Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 6,170 Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 80 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $351.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (down from $522.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $495.00 to $408.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.84.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.73, for a total transaction of $528,193.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 21,860 shares in the company, valued at $6,989,297.80. The trade was a 7.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pushkal Garg sold 1,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.74, for a total value of $567,538.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,483,834.44. The trade was a 7.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 53,923 shares of company stock worth $18,072,087 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $318.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.87 and a fifty-two week high of $495.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $342.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.50. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.50 and a beta of 0.36.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business’s revenue was up 84.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.65) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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