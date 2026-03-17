Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Buys 212,904 Shares of Ecopetrol S.A. $EC

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Free Report) by 141.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,904 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Ecopetrol in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Ecopetrol by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

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Ecopetrol Price Performance

EC opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. Ecopetrol S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Ecopetrol from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. HSBC upgraded Ecopetrol to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.70 price target on shares of Ecopetrol in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Bradesco Corretora set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ecopetrol and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecopetrol has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecopetrol SA (NYSE: EC) is Colombia’s state-controlled integrated oil and gas company and the country’s largest oil producer. The company’s operations span the upstream, midstream and downstream segments of the hydrocarbon value chain, including exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, refining of petroleum products, transportation and storage via pipeline networks, and the marketing and sale of fuels and petrochemical feedstocks. Ecopetrol serves domestic demand in Colombia and maintains a portfolio of international investments and partnerships across the Americas.

In upstream activities, Ecopetrol focuses on exploration and development of onshore and offshore fields to sustain and grow hydrocarbon production.

See Also

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