Botswana Minerals (LON:BMIN) Announces Earnings Results

Botswana Minerals (LON:BMIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Botswana Minerals Stock Up 17.6%

BMIN stock opened at GBX 0.30 on Tuesday. Botswana Minerals has a 52-week low of GBX 0.16 and a 52-week high of GBX 0.32. The firm has a market cap of £3.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33.

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Botswana Minerals plc (LON: BMIN) is a UK-registered natural resources company listed on the London Stock Exchange that focuses on mineral exploration and project development in southern Africa, with a primary emphasis on Botswana. The company’s activities center on acquiring and advancing mineral rights and tenements, conducting exploration and appraisal programs, and seeking pathways to commercial development through partnerships or joint ventures.

Its core operations typically involve geological surveying, resource evaluation, drilling where warranted, and technical studies to define mineral potential and economic viability.

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