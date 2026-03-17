Botswana Minerals (LON:BMIN) Announces Earnings Results

Botswana Minerals (LON:BMIN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Botswana Minerals Stock Up 17.6%
BMIN stock opened at GBX 0.30 on Tuesday. Botswana Minerals has a 52-week low of GBX 0.16 and a 52-week high of GBX 0.32. The firm has a market cap of £3.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33.
Its core operations typically involve geological surveying, resource evaluation, drilling where warranted, and technical studies to define mineral potential and economic viability.
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