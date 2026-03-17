BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF) Short Interest Down 13.0% in February

BOE Varitronix Limited (OTCMKTS:VARXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,067,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the February 12th total of 1,227,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

BOE Varitronix Price Performance

VARXF stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.69. BOE Varitronix has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $0.82.

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BOE Varitronix Company Profile

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BOE Varitronix International Limited (OTCMKTS: VARXF) is a Hong Kong–based designer and manufacturer of liquid crystal display (LCD) modules and related hardware. Originally operating as Varitronix International, the company now forms part of BOE Technology Group, a global leader in display solutions. BOE Varitronix applies decades of expertise in display engineering to deliver both custom and standard modules for diverse electronic applications.

The company’s product lineup spans passive-matrix STN and FSTN LCD modules, graphic display modules, TFT-LCD panels and passive-matrix OLED (PMOLED) modules.

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