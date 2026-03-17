BNB (BNB) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.27 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, BNB has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for $670.28 or 0.00908974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $91.40 billion and $2.27 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About BNB
BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 136,357,861 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.
According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency. BNB has a current supply of 136,357,885.55. The last known price of BNB is 675.24632628 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3159 active market(s) with $2,378,190,703.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”
Buying and Selling BNB
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