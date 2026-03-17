BNB (BNB) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2.27 Billion

BNB (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, BNB has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for $670.28 or 0.00908974 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BNB has a market cap of $91.40 billion and $2.27 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BNB

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 136,357,861 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

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According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency. BNB has a current supply of 136,357,885.55. The last known price of BNB is 675.24632628 USD and is down -1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3159 active market(s) with $2,378,190,703.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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