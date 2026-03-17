Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Up 4.1% – Here’s What Happened

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $161.50 and last traded at $160.0130. 6,008,535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 11,751,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Bloom Energy to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.87.

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Bloom Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of -421.09, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $777.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.59 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 20,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 376,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,811,580. This trade represents a 5.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.60, for a total value of $1,756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 210,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,957,654. This represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,093 shares of company stock worth $45,255,639. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after acquiring an additional 13,684 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

Further Reading

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