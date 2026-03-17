Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BACQ) Short Interest Down 13.0% in February

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BACQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 28,107 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the February 12th total of 32,304 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,474 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,474 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lineage Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $4,033,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at about $555,000. Governors Lane LP increased its holdings in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 1,000,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after purchasing an additional 500,700 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,216,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 493,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 132,739 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 7.9%

Shares of BACQ opened at $7.68 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average is $10.61. Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $7.35 and a 12-month high of $13.21.

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BACQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter.

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bleichroeder Acquisition Corp. I is a Delaware-incorporated special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company does not presently have operations of its own and intends to seek opportunities primarily in sectors where its sponsor, Bleichroeder & Co, holds expertise, including financial services, industrials and technology.

The company’s strategy involves raising capital through an initial public offering (IPO) to finance acquisition targets and working closely with management teams to drive growth and operational improvements.

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