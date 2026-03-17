Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Black Iron (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.00 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.

Black Iron Stock Performance

Black Iron stock opened at C$0.11 on Tuesday. Black Iron has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -16.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.67.

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About Black Iron

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Black Iron Inc is a Canadian iron ore exploration and development company. The principal activity of the company is the exploration and development of ferrous metals in Ukraine namely the Shymanivske iron ore project located in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine. The company operates through the development of its Ukrainian mining and exploration permits segment. It is located approximately 330 kilometers southeast of Kiev in central Ukraine.

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