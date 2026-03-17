Black Iron (TSE:BKI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Black Iron (TSE:BKI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.00 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports.
Black Iron Stock Performance
Black Iron stock opened at C$0.11 on Tuesday. Black Iron has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -16.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.67.
About Black Iron
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