Bittensor (TAO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.02 Billion

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. Bittensor has a market cap of $3.02 billion and approximately $539.43 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bittensor has traded 39.8% higher against the dollar. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for approximately $280.02 or 0.00379733 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73,805.98 or 1.00089084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,775,076 tokens. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Bittensor platform. Bittensor has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 10,774,258.2924709 in circulation. The last known price of Bittensor is 284.00223209 USD and is up 1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 251 active market(s) with $570,224,646.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

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