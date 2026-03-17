Bitcoiva Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $199.73 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be bought for about $12.45 or 0.00016881 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoiva has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoiva has a market cap of $199.73 million and $248.95 thousand worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

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Arweave (AR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,740.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.43 or 0.00642027 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00020984 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiva Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiva’s official website is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 12.44693734 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $248,938.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

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