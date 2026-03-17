Bitcoin Private Market Cap Achieves $910.56 Thousand (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910.56 thousand and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

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Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.62 or 0.00362233 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00008943 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. Telegram, Discord, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Reddit, MediumWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

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