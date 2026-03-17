Birkenstock Holding PLC $BIRK Stake Trimmed by Holocene Advisors LP

Holocene Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,083,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664,737 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $49,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Birkenstock by 77,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Birkenstock by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 1,239.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 67.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Birkenstock Price Performance

Shares of BIRK opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22. Birkenstock Holding PLC has a twelve month low of $35.70 and a twelve month high of $59.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. Birkenstock had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $617.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Birkenstock has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Birkenstock Holding PLC will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “positive” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.12.

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Birkenstock Company Profile

(Free Report)

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

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