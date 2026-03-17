BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Short Interest Update

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 141,788 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the February 12th total of 177,894 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,551 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 102,551 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIVI. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioVie by 283.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BioVie during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioVie during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioVie in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of BioVie in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

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BioVie Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ BIVI opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. BioVie has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioVie ( NASDAQ:BIVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.04.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of BioVie in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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About BioVie

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BioVie Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for chronic liver diseases and associated neurological complications. The company’s research and development efforts center on candidates designed to address serious unmet medical needs in hepatic encephalopathy and other liver‐related disorders. BioVie advances its pipeline through controlled clinical trials and regulatory interactions in North America.

The company’s lead product candidate, BIV201, is undergoing Phase 2 clinical evaluation for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy, a life‐threatening condition marked by elevated neurotoxins in patients with advanced liver disease.

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