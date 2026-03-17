Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX) Cut to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BDRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biodexa Pharmaceuticals

BDRX stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals PLC Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BDRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 14.71% of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

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Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of products for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes and rare/orphan cancers of the brain. Its lead product candidate Tolimidone, a selective activator of the lyn kinase enzyme, currently under Phase II studies for the treatment of Type 1 diabetes. The company is also developing MTX110, which is currently in Phase I studies for the treatment of diffuse intrinsic recurrent glioblastoma, diffuse midline glioma, and medulloblastoma; and MTD217, a program centered around a water-soluble drug formulation that can be easily infused or injected simultaneously, or sequentially, directly into the cancer microenvironment, currently under preclinical studies for the treatment of leptomeningeal disease.

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