Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Finviz reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.47% from the stock’s current price.

BILI has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Bilibili from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

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Bilibili Trading Up 3.1%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

NASDAQ BILI traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.42. 1,570,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,952,324. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Bilibili has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $36.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.74.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 226.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 253.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bilibili by 25.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 19.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile

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Bilibili (NASDAQ: BILI) is a leading Chinese online entertainment platform renowned for its focus on animation, comics and games (ACG) content. The company operates a video-sharing website where users can view, upload and comment on a wide range of content, from full-length anime episodes to user-generated short videos. In addition to on-demand streaming, Bilibili offers live broadcasting services that connect creators with fans through real-time interaction features such as “bullet comments” that flow across the screen.

Beyond its core video community, Bilibili generates revenue through multiple value-added services.

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