Benchmark Initiates Coverage on Ingredion (NYSE:INGR)

Investment analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on INGR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ingredion from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingredion in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.43.

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Ingredion Trading Down 0.3%

INGR stock opened at $112.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Ingredion has a twelve month low of $102.31 and a twelve month high of $141.78. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.85 and a 200-day moving average of $115.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Ingredion’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Ingredion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.8 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ingredion

In other news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 9,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $1,160,604.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,432.05. This represents a 23.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,125 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total transaction of $131,118.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 30,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,406.70. The trade was a 3.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,310 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,733. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingredion

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Ingredion by 22,036.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,037,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,421 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,994,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,949,000 after purchasing an additional 950,006 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,310,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,685,000 after purchasing an additional 701,063 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,207,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,101,000 after purchasing an additional 303,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

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Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company specializing in the production and sale of starches, sweeteners, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials derived primarily from corn and other plant-based raw materials. The company serves a diverse set of industries, including food and beverage, brewing, pharmaceuticals and personal care, providing functional ingredients that enhance texture, stability, flavor and nutritional value in a wide array of end products.

The company’s product portfolio comprises native and modified starches, high-fructose corn syrup, dextrose, maltodextrins, specialty sweeteners and various texturizers.

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