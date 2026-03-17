Barrick Mining Corporation $B Stock Position Reduced by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lessened its stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,034 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 722,034 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the third quarter worth $28,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining during the third quarter worth $32,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

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Barrick Mining Price Performance

NYSE B opened at $43.05 on Tuesday. Barrick Mining Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.24. The firm has a market cap of $72.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Barrick Mining Increases Dividend

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 29.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is an increase from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on B. Zacks Research downgraded Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Barrick Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Barrick Mining

About Barrick Mining

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

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