Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th.

Bank7 has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Bank7 has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank7 to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

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Bank7 Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.69. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $50.10. The company has a market cap of $375.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 15th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 31.38%.The company had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. Analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank7 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

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About Bank7

(Get Free Report)

Bank7 Corporation, through its subsidiary Bank7, National Association, is a regional banking organization that offers a full range of deposit and lending products to both consumer and commercial clients. Its deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, while its lending portfolio encompasses residential and commercial real estate loans, small business loans and consumer credit products.

Complementing its core banking services, Bank7 provides digital banking solutions such as online and mobile platforms for account management, bill payment and remote check deposit.

Further Reading

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