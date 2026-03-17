Bank7 Corp. $BSVN Shares Sold by Mink Brook Asset Management LLC

Mink Brook Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,314 shares during the quarter. Bank7 makes up approximately 14.1% of Mink Brook Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC owned 4.78% of Bank7 worth $20,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSVN. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new stake in shares of Bank7 in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 30.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bank7 in the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank7 by 7.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.48% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank7 in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kelly J. Harris sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $205,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,587. This trade represents a 26.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Bank7 Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.69. Bank7 Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $50.10. The company has a market cap of $375.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.96.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 15th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 31.38%.The company had revenue of $24.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank7 Corp. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank7 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

About Bank7

(Free Report)

Bank7 Corporation, through its subsidiary Bank7, National Association, is a regional banking organization that offers a full range of deposit and lending products to both consumer and commercial clients. Its deposit offerings include checking and savings accounts, money market funds and certificates of deposit, while its lending portfolio encompasses residential and commercial real estate loans, small business loans and consumer credit products.

Complementing its core banking services, Bank7 provides digital banking solutions such as online and mobile platforms for account management, bill payment and remote check deposit.

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