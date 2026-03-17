Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $BNS is Lincluden Management Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Lincluden Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,397 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,463 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia makes up about 5.1% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $44,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNS. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 3,304.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $44.09 and a 52-week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.73.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Nova Scotia, commonly known as Scotiabank, is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company founded in 1832 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It is one of Canada’s largest banks and provides a broad range of financial services to retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. The bank combines a domestic Canadian franchise with an extensive international presence to serve customers across multiple markets.

Scotiabank’s core activities include personal and commercial banking, wealth management, corporate and investment banking, capital markets, and global transaction banking.

See Also

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