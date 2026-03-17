Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BDMDW) Short Interest Update

Baird Medical Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BDMDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 15,507 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the February 12th total of 19,985 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,824 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 19,824 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Baird Medical Investment Price Performance
Baird Medical Investment stock opened at $0.10 on Tuesday. Baird Medical Investment has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.07.
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