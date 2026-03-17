Axis Capital Holdings Limited $AXS Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lessened its stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,611 shares during the quarter. Axis Capital accounts for 0.3% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $10,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axis Capital in the third quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Axis Capital during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the second quarter worth $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Axis Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXS opened at $100.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.39. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $84.81 and a 52-week high of $110.34.

Axis Capital Dividend Announcement

Axis Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Axis Capital had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Axis Capital’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 14.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Axis Capital from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho set a $141.00 target price on Axis Capital in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axis Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Axis Capital

About Axis Capital

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

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