Axis Capital Holdings Limited $AXS Shares Bought by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,741 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $26,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Axis Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,222,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,157,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Axis Capital by 63.2% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 352,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,726,000 after buying an additional 136,313 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Axis Capital by 30.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 970,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,965,000 after buying an additional 225,569 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Axis Capital by 22.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 110,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,573,000 after acquiring an additional 20,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Axis Capital in the third quarter worth $1,118,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on AXS shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Axis Capital from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Axis Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Compass Point set a $121.00 price target on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Axis Capital from $124.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Axis Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $100.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.39. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $84.81 and a 52 week high of $110.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.28. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 15.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Axis Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

Axis Capital Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

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