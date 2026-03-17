Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMV) Short Interest Update

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 8,528 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the February 12th total of 7,455 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,893 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,893 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.98 on Tuesday, reaching $73.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.95 million, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.61. Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $52.42 and a 1 year high of $78.73.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Team Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 86,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 47,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 16,852 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF by 38.9% in the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 696,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,005,000 after buying an additional 195,276 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Mid Cap Value ETF (AVMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US mid-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVMV was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by American Century Investments.

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