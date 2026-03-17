AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Stock Unloaded Sen. Markwayne Mullin

Senator Markwayne Mullin (Republican-Oklahoma) recently sold shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). In a filing disclosed on March 10th, the Senator disclosed that they had sold between $50,001 and $100,000 in AutoZone stock on February 25th.

Senator Markwayne Mullin also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 2/25/2026.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) on 2/25/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of McKesson (NYSE:MCK) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) on 2/4/2026.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 2/4/2026.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 2/4/2026.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $49.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,439.82. 123,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,065. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,654.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,794.52. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,210.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4,388.11. The stock has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $27.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $27.59 by $0.04. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 72.31% and a net margin of 12.47%.The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $28.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,400.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $4,274.00 to $4,345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on AutoZone from $4,800.00 to $4,600.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,312.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AutoZone

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3,393.09 per share, for a total transaction of $498,784.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,152.58. The trade was a 18.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,295.00, for a total value of $823,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,887 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,665. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,447 shares of company stock worth $34,179,923. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoZone

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Meadowbrook Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at $2,991,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. S Harris Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

About Senator Mullin

Markwayne Mullin (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. Senate from Oklahoma. He assumed office on January 11, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Mullin (Republican Party) ran in a special election to the U.S. Senate to represent Oklahoma. He won in the special general election on November 8, 2022. Mullin is a member of the Cherokee Nation and one of four Native American members of the 116th Congress. At the age of 20, Mullin took over his father’s plumbing business. He is also a former professional mixed martial artist. Markwayne Mullin graduated from Stilwell High School. Mullin earned an associate degree in construction technology from Oklahoma State University Institute of Technology. His career experience includes owning and founding multiple businesses.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc (NYSE: AZO) is a retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, the company supplies a wide range of aftermarket components, maintenance items and accessories for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Its product assortment includes engine parts, electrical components, batteries, brakes, filters, fluids and interior and exterior accessories, supported by inventory management and logistics systems to serve retail customers and professional service providers.

AutoZone serves both do‑it‑yourself (DIY) consumers and commercial customers such as independent repair shops and service centers.

Further Reading

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