Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Given a C$13.12 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) has been given a C$13.12 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s previous close.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of AI stock traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,740. The company has a quick ratio of 102.54, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$552.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.57. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of C$9.97 and a 12-month high of C$12.05.

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About Atrium Mortgage Investment

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Further Reading

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corp is a non-banking finance company providing residential and commercial mortgages that lends funds in major urban centres in Canada where the stability and liquidity of real estate are high. Its objectives are to provide its shareholders with stable and secure dividends and preserve shareholders’ equity by lending within conservative risk parameters. The company generates its revenue from mortgage interest and fees.

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