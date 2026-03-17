Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Given a C$13.12 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) has been given a C$13.12 target price by analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.59% from the company’s previous close.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Up 1.7%
Shares of AI stock traded up C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,740. The company has a quick ratio of 102.54, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$552.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$11.57. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of C$9.97 and a 12-month high of C$12.05.
About Atrium Mortgage Investment
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