Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Up 6.7% – Here’s Why

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.10 and last traded at $37.2860. Approximately 1,604,976 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 1,120,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATAT shares. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Macquarie Infrastructure raised their target price on Atour Lifestyle from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Atour Lifestyle from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atour Lifestyle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ATAT

Atour Lifestyle Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.76.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $398.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.20 million. Atour Lifestyle had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 44.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,430,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after buying an additional 55,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About Atour Lifestyle

(Get Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Co, Ltd. operates as a hospitality and lifestyle company offering a range of lodging and accommodation services in China. The company’s core business includes the development, operation and management of boutique hotels and serviced apartments under its Atour Hotel and Ankora brands. These properties cater primarily to the mid- to upscale segment, delivering a blend of comfort, design-focused interiors and localized services tailored to both business and leisure travelers.

In addition to room offerings, Atour Lifestyle provides a suite of ancillary services designed to enhance guest experiences.

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