Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 101,498 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $81,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 105.4% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 625.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley set a $192.00 target price on Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Atmos Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $187.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.52. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $141.59 and a 52 week high of $190.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 25.67%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) is a U.S.-based natural-gas utility that primarily focuses on the regulated distribution of natural gas. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company operates through local distribution systems to deliver natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and electric generation customers. Atmos’s core activities include pipeline operations, gas distribution, system maintenance and reliability programs designed to ensure safe and continuous service to its customers.

The company’s services encompass gas delivery, system integrity and maintenance, storage and transmission connections, and customer-facing programs such as billing, conservation initiatives and energy-efficiency offerings.

Further Reading

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